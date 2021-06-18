Emory Hillandale Hospital seeks help identifying patient 

STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local hospital is seeking the public's help to identify a patient who has been at the hospital for several weeks.
Emory Hillandale Hospital reported that they are working with local authorities, but are unable to identify the patient who cannot provide information about his name, address or family members.
The unknown patient is believed to be in his mid-twenties.
If you have any information that could help identify the patient in the attached photo, please call Emory Hillandale Police at (404) 501-5339.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.