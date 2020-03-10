ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Emory Healthcare admitted their first patient who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Emory hospital systems told CBS46 that they are working with the state and local public health agencies in following potential COVID-19 cases.
Emory Healthcare released the following statement:
The Coronavirus situation remains fluid and we are prepared to see more admissions and ambulatory visits moving forward. For patients who test presumptive positive, depending on their condition, they may or may not remain in the hospital. In some instances, patients may be sent home for home quarantine in coordination with Ga Department of Public Health to await a confirmation from the CDC. If a test result is confirmed and the patient requires hospital care, Emory Healthcare is fully prepared and equipped to treat the patient. We are following all established screening protocols and have implemented infection control best practices throughout the health system.
