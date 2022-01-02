ATLANTA (CBS46) – Emory Healthcare welcomed the New Year with some special deliveries, and three “firsts” arriving within the first hour of 2022.
At Emory Decatur Hospital, the first baby born was a baby girl, arriving at 12:08 a.m. Mom Corinna was happy to welcome her baby girl on New Year’s Day.
A short time later, at 12:33 a.m., baby girl Harper was the first baby to arrive at Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Mom, Katie, said Harper arrived a little earlier than her expected due date, but she and Dad, Craig, are so thankful their new addition is born and doing well.
Harper weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.
Next baby born in the first hour was Caroline, who was born at Emory Johns Creek Hospital on New Year’s Day, making her entrance at 12:49 a.m.
Mom, Julia, and Dad, Eric, were thrilled to welcome their little one, who weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
Happy birthday to all of the babies born on Jan. 1, 2022, and Happy New Year!
