ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Emory Hospital Midtown intensive care unit is closed after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The closed ICU is not one where patients with the virus are treated.
"All patients were safely moved to other ICUs and are being monitored. Our review indicates this instance is consistent with community spread and is not patient derived. Our entire community's strict adherence to social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing masks will contribute to every hospital's ability to care for our patients during this ongoing pandemic," said a spokesperson of the closing.
