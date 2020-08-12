FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Phase Three clinical trial of a highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine is underway at Atlanta's Emory University.
Metro Atlanta resident Jack Krost is among the 30,000 people nationwide who volunteered to participate.
“I want to try to help my fellow man by helping to develop a vaccine,” said Krost.
Emory doctors are administering the first doses of the vaccine. As part of the study, participants are given two injections 28 days apart. Each person is randomly assigned to receive either the vaccine or a placebo and then they will be tested over the next two years to see who becomes infected with the virus.
“The corvinavirus is so horrible with all the deaths and economic devastation, if this vaccine succeeds it will help. Secondly, it’s possible I may benefit, I don’t know at this point whether I got the placebo or the vaccine, and I don’t know whether the vaccine will work. But maybe I’ll get immunity,” added Krost.
Emory operates three of the 80 sites nationwide participating in the study. Officials say participants in Phase Two of the vaccine trial showed minor side effects. When Phase Three participants were asked if they are worried about the negative impacts, those like Rodney Hoyt responded,“No, not really. The ones that I’ve read seem to be dearly minor, so I’m not concerned whatsoever."
As for Krost, he said as the state’s coronavirus death toll rises he’s hoping for more than just immunity.
“There’s been a lot of reporting that many Americans are leery of vaccines in general, and there’s some concern that even if the vaccine is developed and proven effective enough people won’t get it. So, I’m hoping by getting the vaccine and agreeing to be interviewed I’m setting an example,” added Krost.
Those interested in participating in the Emory trial may volunteer through the following:
• COVID-19 Prevention Network
• Emory Vaccine Center Hope Clinic
• Emory Children’s Center
• Ponce Center
