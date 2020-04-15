ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Individuals suspected of having COVID-19 can now be tested by appointment at an Emory Healthcare drive-through testing site in Atlanta.
The new testing site is located at 6 Executive Park Drive NE and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
"We are pleased to offer this drive-through COVID testing site to our patients and the general public who may be experiencing coronavirus symptoms," said Penny Castellano, MD, chief medical officer and associate director of Emory Clinic. "Patients are conveniently tested in their cars and usually receive results within 24 hours via a phone call from an Emory Health care nurse.
Before individuals can receive the COVID-19 swab test, they must first call Emory's hotline to discuss symptoms at 404-712-6843. Only once an appointment has been issued can an individual be tested at the site.
Those who show up without an appointment will be turned away. To visit the COVID-19 screening tool, click here.
