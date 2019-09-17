ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Emory University says it is investigating reports of two different law professors, who students say used the n-word in class last week.
The reports come less than a year after another law professor was placed on administrative leave for using the slur twice this past school year.
Students on Emory’s campus tell CBS46 they are tired of hearing of professors using the n-word in their classes.
Adam Ingram is the new president of the Emory University Black Student Alliance. He says he is speaking to CBS46 not on behalf of the organization, but out of personal concern.
“I’m worried about how the university is dealing with these incidents and the recurrence of these incidents,” Ingram said.
An Emory spokesperson says both of the professors are adjunct professors in the law school -- though the school is not naming the professors.
The incidents happened on September 9. One professor apologized after a student expressed concern and the class went on, according to the university spokesperson.
“Every time something happens like this, the university automatically goes to the defense of the professors,” Ingram said. “Personally, I feel the Black community is not being listened to as much in these situations or as much as needed,” he added.
The university has in the past pointed to its “academic freedom” policy when explaining controversial matters of race and culture.
“Through mass emails, through speeches, the thought of academic freedom is definitely emphasized, but I think it has the right to be questioned. Academic freedom should not be all-encompassing,” Ingram said.
Last school year, CBS46 reported that Emory Law professor Paul Zwier used the n-word in one of his lectures. He told CBS46 that he did not want to try to explain his actions but wanted to unite.
He later used the racial slur again and was placed on paid administrative leave. The university says Zwier is still on paid administrative leave. His case “has been referred to the Faculty Hearing Committee, a standing committee of the University Faculty Council. The Faculty Hearing Committee conducts hearings, reviews documents, and makes recommendations when a tenured faculty member’s employment is or may be suspended or terminated under certain circumstances,” a university spokesperson said. The school would not offer further comment about Zwier.
“It seems to occur at least once in every semester and now it seems to be occurring even moreso,” said Emory senior Zariah Embry.
Zariah Embry says students usually speak out in their social organizations --like one freshman did last semester when she said a professor tried to justify using the slur after showing pictures and videos of lynchings and hate crimes during a lecture.
“The student was basically like, ‘hey did you really have to say the word?’ He said ‘yes I did, you all needed to feel uncomfortable,’” Embry recalled. “He proceeded to explain that, oh well in this exercise by using the n-word, you all felt some discomfort and that’s what you’re supposed to feel because we’re talking about this era,” Embry adding stating that the practice was unfair and unnecessary.
“Emory has been focusing on its diversity efforts and it’s something that is very symbolic, but I think now is time to move away from symbolic diversity and inclusivity and move toward actual tangible results and policies and initiatives that are going to make students feel comfortable,” said Emory University NAACP president Timothy Richardson, Jr.
A university spokesperson would not speak about possible policy changes but said in a statement, “Emory remains committed to upholding the principles of equity, inclusion, and respect that all members of our community embrace and value.”
