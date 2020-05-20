ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Many potential treatments have been touted in the fight against COVID-19, but one that has gotten more and more traction is antibody testing.
Emory University has made strides in this sector recently, with new studies showing that nearly all people hospitalized with COVID-19 ended up developing neutralizing antibodies, capable of fighting the virus, within six days of testing positive. These findings are expected to help the medical community better understand immunity and inform a clearer path to vaccine development.
Another positive result of Emory's recent study was the ability for the antibody test to determine whether convalescent plasma from survivors of COVID-19 could be donated to others to help build immunity.
Emory is not the only system working towards the development of antibody testing, but their findings do show that not all antibody tests are created equal. Emory continues to focus their research primarily on neutralizing antibodies. The findings are available on MedRxiv, but not yet peer reviewed.
“These findings have important implications for our understanding of protective immunity against SARS-CoV-2, the use of immune plasma as a therapy, and the development of much-needed vaccines,” said Mehul S. Suthar, PhD, co-lead author and assistant professor of pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine and Emory Vaccine Center.
