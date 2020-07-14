ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Tuesday, researchers at Emory announced exciting news in the fight against COVID-19.
“As far as vaccine goes this is an extremely speedy timeline,” Dr. Nadine Rouphael explained.
Dr. Nadine Rouphael, Principal Investigator for Emory’s Vaccine Treatment Evaluation Unit, said Moderna’s SARS-CoV-2 vaccine trial is showing promise.
“It had showed that the vaccine was well tolerated. It has also shown that the vaccine was able to induce a good immune response,” Dr. Rouphael explained.
The doctor told CBS46 the sample size for phase 1 of the trail was 45 people between the ages of 18 and 55. As for the vaccine, it’s given in two doses four weeks apart.
“As far as side effects, we’ve seen the subjects mentioning pain at the injection site also some systemic symptoms such as feeling fatigue, having some chills, having some headaches,” Dr. Rouphael said.
Phase 2 with new human subjects is already underway and phase three is set to begin later this month. Dr. Rouphael said the vaccine has proven to produce antibodies for up to two weeks after being administered. She adds there is still so much more to learn about the treatment.
“We cannot say much about the safety of the vaccine at 6 or 12 months, just time will tell,” Dr. Rouphael told CBS46 NEWS.
The Doctor added thousands of people have shown interest in volunteering for the trail. If you interested in volunteering for the next phase you can do so at: https://www.coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org/
