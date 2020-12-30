Emory University is participating in a new COVID vaccine clinical trial.
Testing began this week for the new Novavax vaccine for COVID-19. The Phase 3 clinical trial will test the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. The first doses were administered to volunteers at the Ponce De Leon clinical research site at Grady Memorial Hospital.
This is the third late-stage vaccine candidate being evaluated by Emory researchers. The trial is hoping to enroll up to 30,000 participants in the U.S. and Mexico. Participants will randomly receive either the vaccine or a placebo in two doses, 21 days apart.
Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, Novavax doesn't need to be frozen and can be stored in a refrigerator. If approved, this would help medical facilities that do not have ultracold storage facilities.
More information is available at clinicaltrials.gov.
