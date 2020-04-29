ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- "The data shows that Remdesivir has a clear cut significant positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,” explained Dr. Anthony Fauci of a drug to treat COVID-19.
The White House’s top Coronavirus expert said Remdesivir, a drug originally created back it 2014 to treat Ebola, is showing promise for those in throws of dealing with the deadly coronavirus. The drug is a potential life saver for the over one million Americans.
“The way that Remdesivir works is it turns off the virus’s ability to make more of itself and continue to build,” Dr. Aneesh Mehta explained.
Dr. Aneesh Mehta is the lead investigator of Emory’s Remdesivir trial. In a virtual video briefing Wednesday, Dr. Mehta set the record straight.
“Today we saw the preliminary information that shows that Remdesivir decreased the time that patients were ill,” Dr. Mehta said.
In fact it’s the first medication to show a positive result for COVID-19 patients. Dr. Mehta said there is still so much more researchers need to learn about the drug.
“Things like which patients are best treated with Remdesivir and where they received the best response,” Dr. Mehta explained.
Right now there is no word on if or when the FDA will approve the drug for use in the battle against the deadly virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.