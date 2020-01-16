DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Emory University and DeKalb County Schools are working together to develop six new school-based health centers to improve the overall health of children and adolescents.
Ramona Tyson, DCSD interim superintendent, the first two centers will be open during 2020-2010 school year.
The new centers will be directed by Veda Johnson, MD, who teaches in the department of pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine. She says the centers will take a holistic approach to caring for underserved children.
"The structure of these health centers will include comprehensive primary care with an integrated behavioral health component," said Johnson. "This is critical to providing care for the 'whole child' and addressing those issues that impact a child's learning and overall academic achievement."
The cost of the centers is estimated to be between $6.75 million, which can be be deduced to $1.35 million per year. Money to fund the centers is said to come from tax revenue, however, after a five-year agreement between DCSD and Emory, the goal is for each center to be self-sustaining within the community they serve.
"We know that healthy students are more likely to come to school on a daily basis, remain engaged and excel academically," said Tyson.
Over a five-year span each of the centers will be established at six schools, starting at year one, three and five of the agreement.
