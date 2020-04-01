ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The worst is yet to come. That is the message Emory Infectious Disease Expert Carlos Del Rio gave about the COVID-19 pandemic. Del Rio said he is seeing a spike in COVID-19 patients hitting around April 20th.
Del Rio explained multiple medical studies showed most transmissions of COVID-19 are from direct contact with a positive patient or from surfaces they touch. So while some are concerned about airborne transmission; Del Rio said people can be proactive and cover their faces.
"Do I know if it’s going to work? I honestly don’t know," Del Rio said.
He does acknowledge fear may drive people to buy up available masks that are desperately needed for healthcare workers on the front lines. He said he hopes people make their own masks or uses other coverings. He also pointed out the possible contamination from putting on a mask if the virus is already on your hand.
"A lot of times, you’re bringing your hands to the face to make sure the mask is in the right position and moving it around,” he said.
Del Rio and Emory University are working as quickly as possible to attack the virus with testing multiple vaccines. One of the first human tests started a week ago when a human got an injection in a test study. In the meantime, Del Rio said Emory hospitals currently have enough ventilators and are ordering more.
"It's like going up to Everest," said Del Rio. "You prepare as much as you can, but you only know once you reach the summit, if you were totally prepared or not."
CBS46 asked Dr. Del Rio about how Governor Brian Kemp should respond in reference to multiple mayors across the state asking for more public restrictions. He did not answer that question but did say that he agrees with President Donald Trump that the next two weeks will be a pivotal time for Americans.
