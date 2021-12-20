ATLANTA (CBS46) — A fraternity at Emory University says it was told they violated policy for putting a Christmas wreath on its front door.
A few weeks ago, Alpha Tau Omega received a violation notice from the director of sorority and fraternity life which said they have violated a university policy.
The policy states exterior holiday decorations can not be installed or removed by students. Fraternity leaders claim they weren't aware of this policy.
Emory University provided the following statement and said no sanctions were imposed:
Emory students are permitted to decorate for the holidays and Residence Life and Housing Operations has specific policies outlining what holiday decorations are permitted and the safety precautions students must follow. The Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life notified the presidents and community advisors of all fraternities and sororities about this policy in October, with a reminder sent to chapter executive boards and advisors in November.
Sororities and fraternities may submit their requests to install exterior holiday decorations to Housing Operations and the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life. Six requests were submitted this year, and all were approved.
As part of the policy’s safety precautions, students cannot install or remove exterior holiday decorations. Instead, this process is coordinated by Housing Operations. These updated procedures were put in place out of safety concerns.
The Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life notified Alpha Tau Omega they were in violation of the policy regarding holiday decorations. Their decorations remain up and no sanctions were imposed.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The statement was added after the story aired and the article was updated.
