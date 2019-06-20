ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Matt Wain has been named chief executive officer for Emory University Hospital, Emory University Orthopedics & Spine Hospital and Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods.
Current CEO Bryce Gartland will continue to hold the position until August 19, 2019.
Wain is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He began his professional career as an active duty military officer and Blackhawk helicopter pilot, retiring from the reserve component of military service in 2008.
He worked at Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania from 2001 to 2013. His roles varied of increasing responsibility, ultimately leading him to the role of medical center chief administrative officer.
Wain will continue as the chief operating officer at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Health in Charleston, where he has operational oversight of the four hospitals and related clinics. He oversaw $1 billion in MUSC Health projects and provided leadership for developing high quality, cost-efficient clinical programs.
