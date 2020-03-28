ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Emory University remains on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 and now participating in a clinical trial testing a vaccine to fight the spread of the deadly new disease.
The vaccine is being tested in the school's Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit and if the vaccine being tested is found to be safe and stimulates the immune system enough, future studies will look at whether or not the vaccine can prevent infection.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused substantial morbidity and mortality in the U.S. and worldwide along with causing massive social disruption," said Dr. Evan Anderson of Emory University's VTEU. "The Emory VTEU is proud to contribute to enrolling people into this critical Phase 1 study evaluating the first vaccine candidate against COVID-19.
The vaccine is called mRNA-1273 and was developed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Moderna, Inc. According to the school, the vaccine is based on messenger RNA which causes some cells in the body to make a viral protein. The vaccine doesn't contain coronavirus and cannot cause infection.
Emory is looking to enroll 45 people in Atlanta and Seattle between the ages of 18-55 for the study. More criteria for volunteers can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.