ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Emory University and the makers of Vital software launched a new, free website Friday, C19check.com, that can help patients check their risks of being infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus before going to the hospital.

The site was designed to mitigate the expected surge of people at emergency room's and hospitals across America.

"We think it's hard for people to digest all this information," said Dr. Alex Isakov of Emory University's School of Mediince.

By answering questions on the site, people can find out if they are at low, medium, or high-risk for the COVID-19 coronavirus. According to the makers, the site's protocols were designed and tested by experts from Emory, other schools, and government using the most up-to-date data available.

Once you answer the questions on the site, it will recommend whether you should stay home, contact a doctor or other healthcare provider, or head to the emergency room to get treatment. The makers of the site said it would eventually add locations of testing facilities so patients recommended for testing can easily know where to go. Still, remember to listen to your body.

"If you feel like you're having a medical emergency, because you're having severe difficulty of breathing, light-headedness, dizziness, you should seek care in the emergency department," Dr. Isakov said.

Emory said the site collects no personal information, makes no money and users can choose whether to share a zip to help track the spread of COVID-19.

