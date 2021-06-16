ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves and student leadership from the Plastic Free Emory Project met Tuesday to discuss and sign a pledge to "Break Free From Plastic."
The pledge outlines a plan of action to begin phasing out unnecessary, single-use plastics over the next five years across Emory's campuses.
Over 60 colleges and universities have similar student-led campaigns running, with 16 of those having signed PLAN’s “Break Free From Plastic” pledge.
Oceana and Emory students worked together in a coordinated effort to successfully execute this plan.
"With Oceana's support, Emory University students have accomplished what no other higher-education institution in Georgia has: They've cultivated an independent, student-run effort to phase out unnecessary single-use plastic across campus — and acquired the stamp of approval from Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves to enact it," said Paulita Bennett-Martin, Oceana's field representative in Georgia.
“Emory students and President Fenves are paving the way for the kind of widespread change we need to combat the growing plastic pollution crisis, and we applaud them for this leadership. Institutions and communities have the opportunity to reduce our state's plastic footprint and protect marine life, ecosystems and economies. This week, these students have proven that they have the power to effect that change," Bennett-Martin added.
To learn more about the pledge and how it came about, visit Emory University's online announcement.
