ATLANTA (CBS46) — An antitrust class action lawsuit has been filed against 16 of the country's most elite, private universities, alleging that they have unlawfully conspired to reduce the amount of financial aid they provide to admitted students, effectively fixing the net price of attendance.
The lawsuit alleges that the 16 universities agreed to fix the net price of attendance; invoked an exemption from the antitrust laws to which they are not entitled; and impeded discovery of their misconduct and of the resulting injury to the proposed class.
The lawsuit names Brown University, California Institute of Technology, University of Chicago, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Duke University, Emory University, Georgetown University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, University of Notre Dame, University of Pennsylvania, Rice University, Vanderbilt University and Yale University as defendants. The group was reportedly called the "568 Presidents Group" and was allegedly formed to reduce or eliminate price competition among its members.
Emory University reportedly left the group in 2012, according to the lawsuit.
The crux of the lawsuit hinges on part of a 1994 federal education law called Section 568, which provides exemption from antitrust laws for colleges and universities that that don't consider an applicant's financial status while deciding admission, known as need-blind admission.
This exemption allows the need-blind colleges and universities to ignore the antitrust laws and collaborate with their competitors.
The actions of the schools reportedly affected more than 170,000 financial-aid recipients by at least hundreds of millions of dollars, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit also alleges the schools favored students who didn't need financial aid.
The lawsuit, which was filed on the behalf of five former Vanderbilt, Northwestern and Duke University students, was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
The lawsuit seeks to compensate people who received financial aid packages that did not fully cover the cost of tuition, room and board from one of the 16 schools.
CBS46 is reaching out to Emory University for a statement and will update this story when their response is received.
