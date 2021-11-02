ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Emory University Police Department has arrested Nikhil Narasappa, who is reportedly a nurse, on several charges.
The charges include two felony counts of sexual assault by persons with supervisory authority or disciplinary authority and two felony counts of aggravated sexual battery.
Narasappa made is first appearance in court on Tuesday morning. His request for bond was denied.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
