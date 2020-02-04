DEKALB Co., Ga. (CBS46)—Emory University health officials reported a recent discovery could potentially help treat the new coronavirus.
According to a press release from Emory University, Drug Innovation Ventures at Emory (DRIVE), a non-profit LLC wholly owned by Emory, is in the process of developing an antiviral drug called EIDD-2801.
Emory University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center all tested the active form of EIDD-2801, which is called EIDD-1931.
The results showed efficacy against the related coronaviruses SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome)- and MERS-CoV (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus), said Emory officials.
According to numbers from the World Health Organization, 2,494 people contracted MERS-CoV in 2012, and there were 858 MERS-CoV deaths in 2012.
“We have been planning to enter human clinical tests of EIDD-2801 for the treatment of influenza and recognized that it has potential activity against the current novel coronavirus," said George Painter, PhD, director of the Emory Institute for Drug Development (EIDD) and CEO of DRIVE. "Based on the drug’s broad-spectrum activity against viruses including influenza, Ebola and SARS-CoV/MERS-CoV, we believe it will be an excellent candidate.”
“Generally speaking, seasonal flu is still a much more common threat than this coronavirus. However, novel emerging coronaviruses represent a considerable threat to global health as evidenced by the new 2019-nCoV,” said Ralph Baric, PhD, an epidemiology professor at the University of North Carolina’s Gillings School of Global Public Health. “But the reason the new coronavirus is so concerning is that it’s much more likely to be deadly than the flu – fatal for about one in 25 people versus one in 1,000 for the flu.”
The latest numbers from CBS News indicates the total number of people in the U.S. who have contacted the new virus now stands at 11.
There were more than 20,000 confirmed cases in more than two dozen countries, the vast majority of cases in China, according to figures from the World Health Organization.
Emory University representatives reported funding for EIDD-2801 came from federal funds from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
For more information, please read https://bit.ly/2UnV9fK.
