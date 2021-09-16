ATLANTA (CBS46) – April Cotney of Cumming recovered from COVID-19 months ago, but soon afterward, strange things started happening involving her health: memory issues, heart rate issues, and severe fatigue.
“I noticed I had brain fog. I had fatigue. I would take a nap almost every day,” she said. “I used to walk four to five miles a day. I couldn’t do that. I couldn’t do more than a mile.”
In the last few months, Cotney has seen many doctors and has been in the emergency room several times.
“The biggest thing that I’ve hated to hear – some doctors have said, ‘Well, maybe you have anxiety, and it was like, ‘No, I don’t think this is anxiety,’” she said.
Cotney is not alone. Doctors call it by a variety of names: long COVID, long-haul COVID, and post-COVID syndrome.
Researchers at Emory University are recruiting more doctors and collaborating with other researchers to get a better understanding of what’s causing long-haul COVID.
They believe some post-COVID patients’ problems could stem from damage to specific organs such as the heart. Other patients could have issues stemming from chronic inflammation or a breakdown of checks and balances in the immune system.
“I’m very happy, very happy that they’re doing that,” said Cotney.
Patients interested in Emory’s post-COVID clinics should have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 via RT-PCR, and it should be at least four weeks after discharge from the hospital or resolution of the acute infection.
Referrals are needed for an appointment.
Physicians can make referrals to the Emory Executive Park post-COVID clinic by calling 404-778-3261, and to the Grady post-COVID clinic by placing a referral.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.