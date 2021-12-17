ATLANTA (CBS46) — As the omicron variant of COVID-19 rapidly moves toward becoming the dominant strain of the coronavirus, one local school is expanding its vaccine requirements.
Emory University announced Thursday that, starting next semester, it will require all students, faculty, and staff to be both vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. The deadline to get the booster is Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Emory becomes the first college in the area to require a booster shot on top of the initial vaccine.
Emory says the new requirements and guidelines were developed to "maintain a continued safe learning environment."
Anyone with an approved medical or religious exemption will be required to take a weekly screening test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.