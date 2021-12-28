ATLANTA (CBS46) — Emory University has announced that it will start the spring semester in a remote format, according to Emory President Greg Fenves.
The announcement was posted on social media and sent to the Emory community early Tuesday afternoon.
According to the letter from the president, more than 97% of the Emory community has been vaccinated and boosters are required by Jan. 19.
The plan is to return to in-person learning on Jan. 31 if conditions permit.
Residence halls will remain open to begin the spring semester. However, students are being asked to delay their return to campus if able to do so to help reduce campus density during the surge.
The campus will also remain open for faculty, staff and researchers.
