ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Emory professors broke down the tensions behind recent protest and the potential health consequences for people who participate.
“Although COVID-19 is a major public health threat it would be disingenuous not to recognize that structural racism is also a major public health threat,” said Emory physician Dr. Jay Varkey.
He added that all of us have to analyze the risks and benefits of protesting. But, based on the number of people who’ve taken to the streets to protest, it appears speaking out against racism is a top priority.
“Protests are a manifestation of a disagreement about something else and in this case it’s about policing I would say,” said Emory professor Hank Klibanoff.
Klibanoff leads the Georgia Civil Rights Cold Cases Project, which examines unpunished racially-motivated killings. He says he’s surprised it took so long for civil unrest to reach an all time high.
“There’s no instances in Georgia state-wide in which a policeman over "X" period of time, over an "X" number of cases, and there was a lot of cases where police have never been prosecuted successful for beating up someone,” added Klibanoff.
Klibanoff says that‘s partly because of the grand jury process where officers are not cross examined or sworn in. But as the community speaks out about the injustices there are things that can be done to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus.
“Wearing a face covering as recommended by the CDC is a good way again to protect others, it’s the same principle that we are using the hospital my mask protects you, your masK protects me,” said Varkey.
He adds protesters should also be using hand sanitizer and if possible wear face shields or other eye coverings. But Varkey warns if you protest or not, there is always a risk of getting the virus.
“As the country slowly opens up, I think it’s critical that we would be honest with the general public and acknowledge that there is no such thing as a zero risk social activity,” he added.
The number of coronavirus cases in the Metro have plateaued and officials say it could take a week or two before we know the true impacts the protest will have on spreading the virus.
The city of Atlanta is also encouraging anyone who participated in a protest to get tested.
