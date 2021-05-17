DeKalb County, Ga. (CBS46)-- A $25,000 grant and first place award from the Ford Motor Company Fund was given to Emory University School of Medicine’s Pipeline Collaborative (EPiC).
EPiC is a three-year program and important initiative for black youth to gain experience and exposure to opportunities in the health professional field.
The mission of the program is to prepare members of the program for healthcare professions by engaging them in after-school sessions during the academic year and the summer.
“Over this past year, our programming community has been hit hard by the twin pandemics of COVID-19 and racial injustice,” said Allen Lee, EPiC program manager. “However, we have been inspired by our students’ successes in the face of such adversity. We will use this award to increase our outreach into the communities that we serve, with the goal of recruiting more students who identify as Black males into the program. Together, EPiC and the Ford Motor Company Fund will provide much-needed encouragement to our students as we expose them to higher education and healthcare careers.”
The Ford Gives Back Freedom Awards have contributed $95,000 in grants to local nonprofits that are providing support and programming for the African American community.
