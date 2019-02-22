BARROW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- The owners of an emotional support dog reached out to CBS46 in an effort to find their missing fur-baby.
Kara Davison spent her Friday searching for Bear, a tan Rottweiler-lab mix with a white patch on his chest.
Bear got lost around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning when Davison’s car hydroplaned near the Winder exit on I-85 south in Barrow County.
“My car had spun around multiple times, running me into a concrete barrier,” she told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson.
She said after impact Bear somehow crossed over her and ran out of her door, which popped open because of the crash.
“The whole front end of my car is completely gone,” she said.
Trees on both sides of the interstate have made searching for him challenging.
“I’ve been looking back here trying to find him thinking that he may have ran through the woods because he jumped the guardrail as soon as I had gotten hurt.”
Bear is not chipped but Davison is optimistic she will find him.
“He helps with depression and really bad anxiety. I’ve been through a lot and he’s literally the only thing that keeps me going.”
If you believe you have seen Bear or want to help out in the search, contact Two Tailz Rescue at 770-722-4159 or info@twotailzrescue.org
