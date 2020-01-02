ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A video posted to YouTube shows the mother of Georgia Tech football recruit Bryce Gowdy, who authorities say committed suicide by jumping in front of a train, emotionally explaining what her son said to her before taking his own life.
Shibbon Winelle, Gowdy's mother, says Bryce admitted to her about having physical and mental issues and was having problems dealing with them. He also told her that he was excited about attending Georgia Tech and playing football.
Winelle also says the family was homeless and had just checked into a hotel room just before Bryce took his own life.
Gowdy was a standout wide receiver and defensive back for Deerfield Beach High School. He was signed to play for Georgia Tech.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family.
Click here to watch the video (WARNING: Video contains content not suitable for all)
