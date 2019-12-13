CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) – Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett confirmed an employee was fatally shot early Friday morning at the Dart container plant in Conyers.
The suspected shooter was arrested a few hours later in Birmingham, Alabama.
According to Levett, the suspected shooter, 18-year-old Cameron Golden is a temporary employee for Dart, working through a temp service. He entered the facility at about 7 a.m. and opened fire. Taurus Andrews an employee in his 40s, was transported to a local hospital where he later died, the sheriff said.
ATF agents tracked Cameron Golden down at the bus station in Birmingham.
A third person, initially believed to be involved in the situation, was detained but later released.
Police are not certain what type of weapon the shooter had or how many times he fired shots.
Nearby businesses and three schools, Rockdale County High School, Rockdale Magnet School and C.J. Hicks Elementary School, were placed on precautionary lockdown, but the lockdown was later lifted.
Dart Container Corporation released a statement on its website saying, in part:
"Counseling support will be available to our Conyers employees and we will support the affected employee and family throughout this tragic event. The facility will remain closed until further notice."
