A bakery in Cabbagetown is having to scale back on their offerings during the holidays this year because they don't have enough workers. The bakery used to have 7. Now it has 3.

ATLANTA (CBS46) — As you gather the family for your Thanksgiving meal this year, there may not be as much food to go around.

And it isn't just because of problems with the supply chain, some small businesses simply don't have enough employees to keep up with demand.

CBS46 anchor Tracye Hutchins talks to a bakery in Cabbagetown. Watch full story in player above.

