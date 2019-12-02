ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are trying to locate the man who robbed the Biltmore Hotel on West Peachtree Street in Midtown.
The armed robbery as happened Sunday, just before 10 p.m.
According to police, a man entered the hotel and robbed employees at gunpoint.
Police said the robber entered around closing time, produced a gun, and demanded money from the safe.
The man then left the hotel and fled on foot.
There were no injuries during the robbery.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stopper at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
