ATLANTA (CBS46)—Are you a veteran, military spouses transitioning military, National Guard member or Reservist looking for a new job?
DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting a Veterans Job Fair today at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 11: a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The address is located at 1 AMB Dr NW in Atlanta.
The free event will feature 70+ employers.
For more information and to register for the event, please click https://bit.ly/2H1flMS
