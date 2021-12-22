ATLANTA (CBS46) — A local nonprofit is asking for help after thieves allegedly broke into a warehouse stocked with gifts for children in need this Christmas.
The Empty Stocking Fund says the crook or crooks got in using a sledgehammer.
The thieves took bags and bags of holiday gifts. Right now, volunteers can't even get into the facility until the building is deemed safe by a structural engineer.
The group is now asking for help to replace the stolen items. Click here if you would like to help.
Note: Donate at your own risk. CBS46 does not vet any organization or business.
