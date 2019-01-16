ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- It could be the beginning of the end for the birth control pill.
Georgia Tech researchers have developed an easier way to deliver contraception.
There's already a contraceptive patch that some women wear all month long, but this one is different.
You wear it for 5 seconds then you don't have to worry about birth control for another month.
"When the patch is applied to the skin those little needles snap off, they go into the skin painlessly, because they are so small, then those little needles remain in the skin just below the surface where they slowly release that contraceptive hormone over the course of a month and then just disappear," said Georgia Tech Regents Professor Mark Prausnitz.
The 100 tiny needles deliver the common contraceptive hormone Leveonorgestrel.
"Once the needles are in the skin, they slowly biodegrade, they fall apart over time, and as the material is falling apart, it releases the hormone," Prausnitz said.
The microneedle patch was originally designed for women in the developing countries, where it's harder to find medical workers to give other forms of contraception.
"It would be great if you could have the convenience and advantages of a long acting contraceptive, but be able to administer it yourself," Prausnitz explained.
He hopes to develop a 6-month patch.
For now, the patch has only been test on mice. Professor Prausnitz now plans to move on to human trials.
The microneedle patch could become widely available in about 5 years.
Researchers aren't sure how much it will cost, but says the cost should be competitive with with current forms on contreception already on the market.
