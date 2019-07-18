PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (CBS46) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a missing toddler.
Lachlan Thomas Chapo, 1, was last seen in Putnam County on Wednesday with a woman named Margot Walker. It is unclear what their relationship is to each other.
The pair may be traveling in a blue 2002 Volvo with the Tennessee license tag 4K77F9 or a black 2002 Volvo with the Tennessee license tag of B7771L.
If you've seen them, you're asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 931-528-8484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.