A smart home and energy-efficient lighting brand is spending millions to open a distribution center in Henry County.
According to Governor Brian Kemp, Feit Electric will invest more than $25 million to open a distribution center. in McDonough. This will be the companies’ first distribution center on the East Coast.
Feit Electric sells to major retailers including Georgia-based The Home Depot, and Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, Costco, and Menards.
The governor’s office said at least 120 jobs will be created once the center becomes operational. Some jobs included in the facility will be materials handling, management, and administrative positions.
“I'm grateful to Feit Electric for their commitment to invest in Georgia and create jobs for the hardworking Georgians of Henry County,” said Governor Kemp. “From our ports system to our trained workforce, Georgia is the premier place to do business, especially for companies with rapidly growing distribution needs.”
The company purchased an existing 268,940-square-foot facility, located at 255 Declaration Drive in McDonough.
Anyone interested in careers with Feit Electric are encouraged to visit feit.com/careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.