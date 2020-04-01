DEKALB CO., GA (CBS46)—An option just became available for people in certain counties who may need help with energy bills.
The Partnership for Community Action, Inc. reported funds have been set aside for eligible residents who need help with their cooling bills and live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties.
The funds come from both the Georgia Department of Human Services and the Public Safety Commission.
Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time cooling assistance payment of either $350 or $400 to help with the high cost of cooling bills. Eligible clients may only receive a one-time payment per program year.
Residents can start scheduling appointments Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 7 AM for Senior Citizens ages 65 and older who meet the 60% median income guidelines. Please note that all adults in the home must be 65 years and older.
Energy Assistance appointments online at www.pcaction.org or by calling our customer service number at (404) 537 – 4300, however, officials are encouraging people to apply online due to high call volumes.
All potential clients that heat their homes with electricity and meet the income guidelines of 60% of the median household income for Georgia, and are able to provide the following information may apply:
• Proof of income for all household members 18 years of age and older for the last 30 days; 90 days if irregular income. If no income, a Zero Income Form will be provided at the time of your appointment. All household members with no income must be present during the appointment time to complete this form.
• Most recent home heating bill
• Most recent electric bill.
• Verification of social security cards for all household members or some other legal proof of SS number.
o Tax returns are not an acceptable document
• Valid ID for all household members 60 years and older.
• A Secure and Verifiable document is needed for the person applying for the household only to prove identity and citizenship.
