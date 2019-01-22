ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Georgia's billion-dollar entertainment industry will now be represented at the state capitol by the newly formed Georgia Entertainment Caucus.
"This is the start of us hearing their concerns, and also using their connection and fan base to alert the general public about issues and concerns that impact their communities," said State Representative Erica Thomas.
Rep. Thomas and Catherine Brewton, vice president of Creative at Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI), serve as co-chairs of the caucus. Other members include music, film, media and entertainment executives.
