Three men were indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute, including a local rapper.
Tommie L. Walker, Juan Carlos Garcia-Martinez, and Samuel Anchondo-Galaviz were indicted September 12.
According to an investigation, Walker, who raps under the name “Columbia BT,” allegedly participated in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy that extended to Colorado, South Carolina, and Mexico.
“The defendants were transporting large quantities of drugs throughout our neighborhoods, and the dismantlement of this criminal organization will have a positive local impact and sends a clear message that we will not tolerate illegal drug trafficking in our communities,” said Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta DEA Field Division.
Law enforcement officers seized more than 135 kilograms of cocaine from the organization, a quantity worth more than $4 million at current wholesale prices in Atlanta. Law enforcement also seized more than $220,000 in drug proceeds.
Walker is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and three counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Juan Carlos Garcia-Martinez and Samuel Anchondo-Galaviz are each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
