ATLANTA (CBS46) -- What were you doing on Sept. 24, 2007?
That was the night a new comedy debuted on CBS.
Twelve seasons later, The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end as the longest-running multi-camera sitcom in American TV history.
The original pilot for the show was scrapped and ultimately re-taped with a modified cast that included the addition of Penny, played by Kaley Cuoco, who joined me for a conversation from Los Angeles.
“Thank you! It’s just endless gratitude,” says Cuoco of Big Bang’s fans. “Obviously, you guys have tuned in from the beginning. Some of you started later, and then binge-watched seasons, and it means the world to us! The Big Bang Theory has really dedicated fans, and they have from the beginning. We wouldn’t be here without you guys, so that’s been unbelievable. It’s great to meet some people one-on-one and hear how it has touched their lives. It has been a very special experience.”
I was able to see several tapings of the hit comedy from its Warner Bros. set in Burbank. One of the things you take away from a taping is the love from the hundreds of lucky fans in the audience.
“We love the audience! Tapings are so much fun, and the audience are real, true fans of the show,” said Cuoco. “Twelve years has been a monumental amount of time. It’s very bittersweet that it’s ending.”
At 279 total episodes, it can be tough to remember it all. But even with so many episodes, certain moments stood out to Cuoco.
“My favorite seasons are when all of us are sitting around the living room set eating dinner. Maybe I just like to eat!” says Cuoco with a laugh. “Just sitting with everyone…we have a lot of laughs, a lot of inside jokes, and I really will not forget those moments.”
With Big Bang set to conclude tonight, Cuoco is already involved with a project she really believes in.
“I’m hosting a great show on YouTube called The Great Travel Hack. It’s a great show with a great message. It takes two teams on a road trip from L.A. to New York, and the winner is basically whoever uses the least amount of CO2 emissions, and finds different ways to get from point A to point B,” explained Cuoco. “Travel is a big deal, and we need to be open to a new, cleaner way to get there, and this show is cool, and it’s fun.”
Cuoco says the new show includes five episodes that are quick and easy to watch, adding that you may learn something as she did.
“It takes a lot for me to put my name on something and really represent it, because I want to do it well, and I want to believe in it, and I loved what this message was,” added Cuoco.
Click here for more information on The Great Travel Hack.
In addition to her new YouTube series, Cuoco has also started her own production company.
“I launched my production company over a year ago, called Yes, Norman Productions, named after my dog, and I have many shows in development right now, including a book that I optioned called “The Flight Attendant” that I’m producing in, and starring in, and will be shooting this year...I’m excited! It’ll be the first time that I’m kind of developing something from the ground up, so it’s going to all be my fault if it fails miserably!"
Cuoco is no stranger to Atlanta, who she says hosts amazing tennis tournaments!
The Big Bang Theory stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch and Kevin Sussman
You can watch the series finale of The Big Bang Theory tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS46.
