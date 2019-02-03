ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Rapper 21 Savage has been arrested by ICE agents in Atlanta after it was determined he was unlawfully in the U.S. on Sunday.
21 Savage created a public persona as someone from Atlanta's Zone 6, a narrative that followed his sudden thrust into limelight in July 2016. That persona could not be further from the truth according to ICE.
"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present United Kingdom national Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph AKA “21 Savage” during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta. Mr. Abraham-Joseph was taken into ICE custody as he is unlawfully present in the U.S. and also a convicted felon.
Mr. Abraham-Joseph initially entered the U.S. legally in July 2005, but subsequently failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa and he became unlawfully present in the U.S. when his visa expired in July 2006. In addition to being in violation of federal immigration law, Mr. Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in October 2014 in Fulton County, Georgia.
Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts. ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions."
His 2014 arrest stemmed from possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of marijuana. He was released on a $30,000 signature bond.
In August, the rapper held a 'Zone 6 Day' with Atlanta rappers Future and Big Bank to help with back-to-school supplies for the community.
