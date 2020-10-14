BARROW County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Bartow County's Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that the entire county jail will remain in quarantine effective October 14 to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
Several inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 and were reported asymptomatic are set to return to the jail.
People are allowed to utilize video visitation, phone calls and emails in order to stay in contact with inmates in custody.
Bartow County's Sheriff Clark Millsap released the following statement:
"We have observed the mistruths that have been posted on social media the last couple of days, I can assure you that we are monitoring all the inmates in the facility and we are testing and following the state health department guidelines and recommendations.
We provide medical care to the inmates that far exceeds what most of them receive while they are not in custody.
Please do not call and ask if your relative or loved one has tested positive, due to HIPPA regulations we cannot release this information to you.
If the inmate tests positive they will be told the results of their tests and they can share it with you if they wish.
Please do not believe everything you read on social media, some folks like to spread rumors and panic when there is not need.
My jail staff and I took an oath, to protect and serve, this includes people who are incarcerated as well.
We take this oath very seriously and would never purposefully do anything to endanger the citizens of this county or their loved ones who might be in custody."
