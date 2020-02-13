ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Samara Rivers discovered her taste for bourbon during a trip to New Orleans.
“It was about all the tasting notes that I could pull from bourbon,” she said.
Rivers is the founder of the Black Bourbon Society or BBS, a national membership organization that serves as a bridge between African American consumers and brands.
The society boasts more than 12,000 members since starting two years ago.
“We were able to go to the brands and say ‘hey, we're a group of highly educated, African Americans who love whiskey and we have the discretionary income, and we want to learn more about the products,” she said.
The popularity of the spirit is not surprising.
According to a recent survey, bourbon is the most popular brown spirit in the U.S. especially among consumers of color with more than 10 million whiskey fans.
But when it comes to attracting African American drinkers it’s a demographic brands overlook, said Rivers.
“They just thought we only drank cognac, they only thought that we enjoyed sweet drinks. It was just all these different assumptions that they had on the black community,” she said.
Despite black people gravitating to bourbon two times faster than their white counterparts, advertising often skews to a younger, urban, often stereotyped audience.
“And so that's where we come in and that's where we've been able to fill in some blind spots for them,” Rivers said.
BBS has partnerships with brands like Four Roses and Maker's Mark which work to create authentic engagement with African American enthusiasts. Members are able to enjoy exclusive events like private tastings at distilleries in Kentucky, educational talks and dinners.
“It's created a positive relationship with the brands and the brands are eager,” said Rivers. “They have never said no to us. And they want to learn, they're open to learning and they want to get it right.”
Maker's Mark recently was awarded the Double Gold by the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for a bourbon created with the society.
Alphonzo Cross said BBS is closing the consumer gap.
“I think what the Black Bourbon Society is doing is absolutely wonderful,” he said.
Cross owns Parlor, a craft cocktail den and social club which supports black-owned spirits. And he’s collaborated with BBS on several events.
“The Black Bourbon Society is so valuable to the conversation around providing a voice to a discerning consumer who wants a quality product it's as simple as that,” he said.
BBS’s next public event is in April. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.