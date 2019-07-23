EPA assessment shows elevated levels of cancer-causing toxins

SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cancer-causing toxins are being released into the metro area.
The EPA's National Air Toxics Assessment (NATA) shows parts of Cobb and Newton counties with elevated levels. The report, released in 2018, cites ethylene oxide as the major concern. It’s a gas used in manufacturing, to sterilize medical and dental equipment and may cause cancer.
According to Cancer.gov, lymphoma and leukemia are the cancers most frequently associated with ethylene oxide.
Two companies who release it are highlighted in a recent WebMd article, BD Bard in Covington and Sterigenics in Smyrna.
Derek Harris works near the latter.
“I'm shocked,” he said. “I'm really stunned. I thought there was more supervision, people over the top of that who are watching out more carefully for the environment, but I guess not.”
We found many people unaware of the risks.
“I think we need to know what's going on at all times, whether it's good or bad,” said Keith Jones.
“If the studies are showing that, they should be held accountable,” said Cobb County resident Devon Ferdinand. “Something should change.”
CBS46 has learned that changes are being made.
The EPA says the Sterigenics facility in Smyrna has added emissions controls that reduced ethylene oxide emissions by over 90 percent. A spokesperson goes on to say, "emissions at the BD facility in Covington are less than those used to develop the 2014 NATA."
The state Department of Natural Resources says it has performed modeling to estimate ethylene oxide concentrations surrounding the Smyrna and Covington locations. The results are expected sometime next month.
CBS46 reached out to a number of companies and agencies for this story. The Georgia Department of Public Health sent us the following statement:
“It is extremely difficult to infer cancer causality from environmental (or other) exposures. Cancer data provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) related to specific zip codes should not be construed as linkage between any particular environmental exposure and a specific type of cancer.
DPH will continue to conduct surveillance for the incidence of cancer in these areas – Cobb and Newton Counties – and in Georgia, overall. Additionally, new methods for cancer surveillance analysis in small areas are being developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, providing additional surveillance resources for DPH.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) is the primary agency for enforcing all federal EPA regulations in Georgia, which includes outdoor air quality and emissions from industry. DPH’s chemical hazards team is available to assist EPD with a public health consultation should it be deemed necessary.”
The Environmental Protection Agency sent CBS46 the following statement:
“EPA is taking a two-pronged approach to address ethylene oxide emissions.
- The Agency is reviewing Clean Air Act regulations for facilities that emit ethylene oxide. EPA has begun reviewing its air toxics emissions standards for miscellaneous organic chemical manufacturing facilities, some of which emit ethylene oxide, and its air toxics rules for ethylene oxide commercial sterilizers. The agency expects to propose updates to both rules this summer.
- EPA also is gathering additional information on industrial emissions of ethylene oxide. This information will help EPA as it evaluates opportunities to reduce ethylene oxide emissions as part of its regulations review. It also will help the Agency determine whether more immediate emission reduction steps are necessary in any particular locations.”
The following is information sent to CBS46 from the Department of Natural Resources:
Are companies legally allowed to release Ethylene Oxide? Are there limits to how much they can release?
Ethylene oxide is used in chemical manufacturing and sterilization of medical equipment. Companies conducting these types of activities are subject to federal regulations limiting the emissions of ethylene oxide. Ethylene oxide emissions are controlled using air pollution control equipment. Commercial sterilizers are required to reduce ethylene oxide emissions by at least 99%.
If not, will there be any upcoming regulations for the companies?
The United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) has announced that they intend to review the federal regulations to determine if additional controls on commercial sterilizers using ethylene oxide are required. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) expects US EPA to propose additional federal regulation this summer.
What should people concerned over the study do?
In August 2018, US EPA released the 2014 National Air Toxics Assessment (2014 NATA). The risk estimates from NATA are for chronic exposure to air toxics over many decades. Though NATA does not estimate short-term (acute) or immediate risks, US EPA did note that the ethylene oxide levels in these areas were not likely high enough to cause immediate harm to health.
Since the 2014 NATA was released, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has been working actively to better assess and address risk concerns. Using current emissions data, EPD has performed modeling to estimate ethylene oxide concentrations in the areas surrounding the Smyrna and Covington facilities. The results are expected to be complete in August 2019.
EPD is also working with the facilities to further reduce emissions.
Does DNR/EPD monitor airborne pollution in the state?
Yes, EPD has 39 air quality monitoring sites located throughout Georgia. The largest site is our South DeKalb monitoring site, which monitors for 200 pollutants. More information about air quality monitoring in Georgia is available here: https://airgeorgia.org/
BD Bard sent CBS46 the following statement:
“BD cares deeply for our employees and the communities in which we operate. We are an important part of the Covington community and take our responsibility to be a good corporate citizen very seriously. We simply would not operate a facility that we do not feel is safe for employees and neighboring residential areas. We continue to take all steps necessary to ensure the safe operation of our facility in Covington, and we are confident our emissions at the Covington facility are well below all government requirements.
As part of our commitment to the well-being of our communities, BD’s Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) standards ensure that all BD facilities are designed and operate with a high level of process safety and environmental controls. We have been safely sterilizing medical devices in Covington for decades. We invest in and deploy best available emission control technology at our facility in Covington and achieve greater than 99.95% destruction of ethylene oxide in our plant emissions. We verify the effectiveness of emission destruction through stack testing (conducted by an independent third-party), in accordance with permit requirements. BD meets or exceeds all local, state and federal ethylene oxide emission standards in Covington, including the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP), and our ethylene oxide levels are well below all requirements under the Clean Air Act.
As part of our ongoing efforts to responsibly produce BD medical devices, we continue to work collaboratively with state and federal environmental agencies and industry groups to understand the potential impact of any new risk assessments and modeling exercises. It is important to note that the recent Georgia Environmental Protection Department (EPD) report that estimated acceptable ambient concentration (ACC) levels of ethylene oxide is based on computer modeling of ethylene oxide and not actual air monitoring or sampling. As we work with Georgia EPD to determine any potential actions from this modeling exercise, we want to ensure that our employees and the people in the surrounding communities fully understand our commitment to safety and are aware that these are hypothetical numbers based on models — not actual air readings that take into consideration ethylene oxide emissions attributable to other sources, such as emissions from cars and trucks.
BD uses best available emission control technology in Covington, and continuously monitors for new technologies to evaluate effectiveness for even further reduction of ethylene oxide emissions, and we are ready to act in the spirit of continuous improvement and employee and community safety.
It is important to understand that we sterilize our medical devices with ethylene oxide in order to protect patients from the risks of infectious diseases caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi. We are committed to the safe use of ethylene oxide sterilization, which is essential to a functioning and effective health care system. For a large number of medical devices, ethylene oxide is the only option for sterilization due to material sensitivities and/or the complexity of design. Many devices can be damaged by moist heat, radiation and other modes of sterilization. In fact, AdvaMed estimates that roughly half of all medical devices — or about 20 billion devices annually in the U.S. — are sterilized by ethylene oxide in accordance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements.
At BD, we take all steps necessary to ensure the safe operation of our facilities in Covington and around the world.”
