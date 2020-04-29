ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A bright yellow excavator gnawed the side yard of a modest house in Vine City. Dirt peeled into the front loader. The Federal Environmental Protection Agency staff pronounced it contaminated with lead.
The children from this house and thousands around it are now safer than they've been in generations.There are miles more dirt to go. Lead is a common problem from paint and gasoline formerly manufactured with the element.
But this is much more than everyday lead contamination. The story of this toxic problem in one of Atlanta's lower income neighborhoods is shared with other city areas built in the first third of the last century. Builders across the west side and many in other cities filled in low spots with slag, cheap building material later found to be contaminated with high levels of lead.
Chuck Berry, Environmental Protection Agency's site manager says his crews found the highest level of lead at 4,000 parts per million.
"Ten times our cleanup level," he confirmed. Lead is particularly harmful to growing children. Thousands of properties north and west of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium are suspected of contamination. One-hundred-twenty-seven property owners already signed up with the EPA for free testing and contaminated soil removal.
Still, it's not as simple as offering to remove it learned the EPA.
"We are an intrusive event. We dig your property up and we haul it away," Berry acknowledged.
Many neighbors are wary of government offers for help. Some fear a nefarious plot to take land away from long-time owners.
But slowly, with the help of neighbors and other property owners, the EPA is finding more volunteers for the free service.
Once the toxic dirt is removed, federal contractors are replacing the landscaping, even putting rose bushes back where owners had grown them.
It will take billion of taxpayer dollars. The task is expected to take years, and it will redeem a neighborhood long unaware of a problem that lay under their homes.
