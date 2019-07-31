COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- No one is taking the news lightly that possibly toxic gases are being pushed into the air out of the Sterigenics plant near Smyrna.
CBS46 went to the Environmental Protection Agency office in Atlanta to ask why it took so long for them to inform the public of the news. They did not have answers ready at the time, but the Environmental Protection Division offered an explanation of the timeline in a previously prepared statement.
It said that the information about potentially greater cancer risks was included in the 2014 National Air Toxics Assessment (NATA). The EPD says that report was completed and released in August of 2018.
“The new findings are not due to new sources or increased amount of ethylene oxide being released into the atmosphere,” the EPD release stated. “Rather, it is because in late 2016, EPA determined that the risk of long-term exposure to ethylene oxide is greater than previously thought and updated the risk calculations. The NATA is designed to help identify which areas require further study given our evolving knowledge about air toxics.”
The EPD statement went on to say that "both Sterigenics [in the Smyrna area) and BD - BARD (in Covington) are in compliance with current federal requirements for control of ethylene oxide emissions. Both facilities conduct periodic testing, which is monitored by EPD. Also, both facilities are currently emitting significantly less ethylene oxide than assumed in the 2014 NATA."
State lawmakers and two Cobb County Commissioners, Bob Ott and Lisa Cupid, attended a meeting Tuesday morning with representatives from the EPA and EPD.
Cupid said they spent much of the meeting learning what the gas was and how it could be impacting the community. Cupid said she learned Sterigenics submitted a permit request to rework their facilities Tuesday around the time of the meeting.
Cupid questioned the timing of the move.
“I don't know how long it's going to take for the EPD to review this permit from Sterigenics so that they can begin to retrofit their site, but it's good to know at least it's forthcoming,” Cupid said. “The concern of residents is what's being done right now.”
She says elected officials haven’t had much room to challenge the issues at hand because they weren’t informed of the issues.
“When it did get on the EPA's radar that the area could be vulnerable, there was a disconnect in relaying that to elected leaders,” Cupid told CBS46.
The EPD stated that the EPA announced that it intends to review the federal regulations to decide if additional controls are needed.
“We expect EPA to propose updates to the regulations in the near future based on the 2014 NATA findings,” the statement said. “Until regulatory requirements can keep up with the evolving science, EPD will continue to work with both facilities on voluntary measures to further reduce ethylene oxide.”
There will be another public meeting on the topic on August 19th.
