ATLANTA (CBS46) -- What looked like a landscaping project in Atlanta’s Westside was anything but, as contractors dug up dirt in one homeowner’s front yard along Sunset Avenue Tuesday.
Rosario Hernandez lives down the road and said the soil is saturated with high levels of lead and rock like deposits known as slag.
“If you go up and down the blocks, block by block by block it was a dumping ground for slag. And slag is the leftovers from the foundries and purposely it was dumped here with no regards to the health of the community,” Hernandez said.
The problem was discovered when a student at Emory conducted a research project and tested the soil. Now the Environmental Protection Agency is involved surveying more than 2,000 properties from Wheeler Street down to MLK Jr. Drive.
“If this is affecting my health and the health of my kids and grandchildren, that needs to be removed. I can’t remove it because what am I going to do with it,” Hernandez said.
According to the CDC, children are at greatest risk for lead exposure and could face damage to the brain and nervous system leading to lower IQ. It’s a serious concern for parents in the area like Quezy Keys.
“What happens when she gets a little bit older and the effects of it are happening. We might not notice it now, but then what happens when she’s 10, 11 or 12,” Keys said.
In addition to children, pets like cats and dogs are also at risk for lead exposure. The EPA is offering to remove the contaminated soil and replace it with clean dirt at no cost as long as homeowners authorize it.
