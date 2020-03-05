ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hand sanitizer and disinfecting products can be hard to come by as people across the globe reach for items to ward of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
As the virus' death toll and confirmed cases continues to rise, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released a list of antimicrobial products that can ward off SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen that causes COVID-19.
EPA registered disinfectants incude:
- Bleach
- Oxycide daily disinfectant cleaner
- Clorox multi-surface cleaner + bleach
- Clorox disinfecting wipes
- Clorox disinfecting bleach2
- Lysol brand heavy duty cleaner disinfectant
- Professional Lysol disinfectant spray
- Purell professional surface disinfectant wipes
"When purchasing a product for use against a specific pathogen, check the EPA Reg. No. versus the products included on [the] list," said the EP in a press release.
Each product should be used according to the listed directions, including how long to leave product on surfaces.
COVID-19 has been located in more than 70 international locations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This week two cases were identified in Fulton County, Georgia.
