Smyrna, GA (CBS46) -- The medical sterilization company at the center of a nationwide fight over its toxic emissions is under fire yet again for operations at its Cobb County facility off Atlanta Road.

Sterigenics sent a letter to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) on Friday February 14th, notifying the agency it would be conducting tests of a new negative pressure system on February 20th. The test would not include the use of ethylene oxide, but the fact that a new negative pressure system was installed appears to be in violation of a current mandate from the County.

Cobb County Sterigenics plant closed indefinitely The Sterigenics plant in Cobb County -- under fire for spewing toxins into the air for decades -- is closed indefinitely.

The County pulled Sterigenics construction permit five months ago, after discovering a major discrepancy with the company’s occupancy status of the facility on Olympic Industrial Drive. Cobb County officials sent Sterigenics a formal notice at that time, mandating that the company remain shut down until further review of the permitting process and safety standards needed to bring the plant up to code.

Which leaves residents wondering -- if Sterigenics does not have a construction permit, how was it able to install a new emission control system? Would that not have been a violation? CBS46 asked Cobb County spokesperson Ross Cavitt that question, and got this response:

"The company had done work to seal the facility and it was substantially completed before permits were pulled last fall. A negative air pressure test requires equipment to conduct (no permanent construction) and does not need special permitting from the county.”

However, even if the new emission control system had been “substantially" completed prior to the construction permit being pulled, the county could not tell CBS46 whether it was “fully” completed which means it's possible that Sterigenics completed work at the facility after the construction permit was pulled.

Despite that potential violation, CBS46 has confirmed that the county manager, after meeting with Sterigenics and consulting with the EPD, sent the state an email allowing the test scheduled for tomorrow to proceed – knowing that the test did not require the use of Ethylene Oxide.

No notification of the testing was provided to the community or even to Georgia state legislators. Members of the group "Stop Sterigenics Georgia" were tipped off to the testing that was scheduled to occur tomorrow. They immediately contacted State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, who said he was unaware of it. Allen drafted a letter to the EPD Wednesday afternoon, requesting that it not allow the testing to move forward until further vetting on the situation is done.

In an interview with CBS46, Allen said, “One of the things that we want to make sure is that Sterigenics is following the process. And right now, they are not permitted to operate, nor do they have the proper permits for the construction they are doing and that has been done. So I think it's very important that we follow that process and the county be the one to allow them to re-open and to start that testing, not the state.”

Soon after receiving Allen’s letter, the EPD announced the testing would be postponed, saying, “We are waiting on word from Cobb County that all necessary approvals have been met. We don’t expect that today, so the testing will not occur tomorrow.”

This recent back and forth between the state and Cobb County further frustrates residents in the area who are directly impacted by the controversial plant. As of now, it appears the EPD is pointing the finger at the county, and the county is pointing the finger at the EPD.

