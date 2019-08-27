SMYRNA, Ga (CBS46) -- On Tuesday, Aug. 27th, Georgia state officials opened an investigation into a July emergency evacuation at the Sterigenics plant.
EPD Emergency response team inspecting @Sterigenics1. Full details tonight @cbs46 #sterigenics #eto #atlanta pic.twitter.com/osupW7684U— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) August 27, 2019
In reaction to the investigation, Governor Brian Kemp tweeted:
"State officials have opened an investigation to determine what prompted this evacuation at the Cobb Co. Sterigenics' facility on July 31st. As we gather information, we'll keep the public informed and ensure accountability. The safety of Georgians remains our top priority."
Sterigenics is at the center of a toxic air controversy after reports of a cancer-causing gas, Ethelyene Oxide, was reportedly emitted into the air.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The August 26th Cobb County Commission meeting for Sterigenics w…
That same day a massive town hall meeting was held where residents voiced their concerns.
